Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,449,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.