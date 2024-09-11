Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,532,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

