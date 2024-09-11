Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 546 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 499,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

