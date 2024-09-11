Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

