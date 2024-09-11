Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 301,652 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

