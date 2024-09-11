Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Visteon worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visteon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.