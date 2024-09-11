Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $83,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $21,470,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

