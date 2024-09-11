Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

