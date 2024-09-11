Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $189.85 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

