Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

