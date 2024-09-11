Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

