Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 660 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $130,386,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.