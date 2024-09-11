Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $704.07 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

