Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29,957.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

