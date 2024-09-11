Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,358,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

