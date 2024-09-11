Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

