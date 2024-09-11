Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $436.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

