Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Assurant by 20.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

