Astera Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALAB) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 16th

Astera Labs’ (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 16th. Astera Labs had issued 19,800,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $712,800,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.7 %

ALAB opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,659 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $341,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.