AstraZeneca Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical volume of 6,894 put options.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $251.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,859 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

