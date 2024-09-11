Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Performance
Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.00.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
