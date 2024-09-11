Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atrion by 60.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

