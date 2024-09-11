AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5,378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 179,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

