Auna SA’s (NYSE:AUNA) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 18th

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 18th. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Auna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auna

Auna Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AUNA stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Auna has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter worth $621,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Auna in the second quarter valued at about $968,000.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.