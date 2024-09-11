Auna SA’s (NYSE:AUNA) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 18th

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 18th. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter worth $621,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Auna in the second quarter valued at about $968,000.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
