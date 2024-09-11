Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

