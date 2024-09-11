Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $205,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

