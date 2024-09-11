Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $160,000 Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.