Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

URNM stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.