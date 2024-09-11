Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

DYNF opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

