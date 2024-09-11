Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.62

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.62 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.92). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,316,545 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.62. The company has a market cap of £245.91 million, a P/E ratio of -761.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of Avacta Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £355,000 ($464,234.34). Company insiders own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

