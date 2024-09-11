Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.60. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 220,137 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avid Bioservices

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 17.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $669.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.