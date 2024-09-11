Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $378.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

