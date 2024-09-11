Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock worth $113,637,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $378.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.76. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

