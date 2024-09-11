Azul Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,179 put options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical volume of 1,592 put options.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE AZUL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Azul has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $914.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Azul will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.