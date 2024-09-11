B. Riley Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.79. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $146.46. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,932 shares of company stock worth $67,643,949 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.