Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 207 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

