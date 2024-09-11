Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 27,893 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASX opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

