Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 722 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 138.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

