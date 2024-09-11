Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

