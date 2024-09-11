Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

