Ballentine Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

