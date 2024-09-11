Ballentine Partners LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

