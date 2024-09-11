Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

