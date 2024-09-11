Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

