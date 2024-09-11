Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.94.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
