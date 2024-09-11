Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.