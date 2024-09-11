Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 11,071 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,961,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

