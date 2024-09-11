Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

