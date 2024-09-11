Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 203,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 221,567 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

SAN stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

