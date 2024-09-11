Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

