Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.