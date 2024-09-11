Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Down 1.5%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 3,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

